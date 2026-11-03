Sonam Wangchuk's school told to halt operations pending HC order

The Ladakh administration has issued a directive to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), founded by innovator Sonam Wangchuk, to immediately halt all activities at its Desert Flower School due to pending legal proceedings and alleged lack of necessary approvals.

FILE IMAGE: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Ladakh administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) to stop activities at its Desert Flower School.

The directive, issued on November 1, cites the absence of necessary consent, clearances, or approvals for the school's operations.

A matter concerning HIAL is presently sub judice before the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

HIAL and its CEO, Gitanjali J Angmo, have been advised to maintain the status quo and not undertake further action until the high court's final decision.

The Ladakh administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, founded by innovator Sonam Wangchuk, to stop activities at its Desert Flower School pending a final decision by the high court.

Directive Issued Over Approvals

The direction was issued through a notice dated November 1 by the tehsildar's office in Leh and was addressed to Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of HIAL. Angmo is also Wangchuk's wife.

According to the notice, the administration received information that classes and other activities at Desert Flower School Phyang, Leh, had started without obtaining the requisite consent, clearances or approvals from competent authorities.

It also referred to a communication dated September 22 through which Angmo had sought a 'no objection certificate' for proposed members of the school's managing committee. The school operates within the HIAL ecosystem.

The administration noted that a matter concerning HIAL is presently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In view of pending judicial proceedings, the tehsildar advised HIAL and Angmo to not undertake any further action concerning the functioning or commencement of activities at the school until the matter is finally decided by the high court or further directions are issued, the notice said.

It also called for strict maintenance of the status quo, cautioning against any action that may prejudice the case pending before the high court.