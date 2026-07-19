'Sonam Wangchuk will end hunger strike if...': Gitanjali Angmo

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike over education accountability and the NEET paper leak could end if political leaders assure a parliamentary debate during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

IMAGE: Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, speaks to the media after the Delhi High Court hearing on plea to shift Sonam Wangchuk to another hospital from Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi, July 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Sonam Wangchuk will end his hunger strike if political leaders commit to discussing education accountability in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Wangchuk is continuing his fast at Safdarjung Hospital, refusing drips, despite being forcefully admitted by Delhi Police.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Wangchuk demand action on the alleged NEET paper leak and broader education system reforms.

A 'Chalo Sansad' march is planned for Monday, coinciding with the Monsoon Session, to press Parliament on education issues.

The Delhi High Court refused to intervene in Wangchuk's treatment, stating his removal to a government hospital was not arbitrary.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will call off his indefinite hunger strike if political leaders meet him at the Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be the focus of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said on Sunday.

Addressing protesters at the Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been spearheading a movement against the alleged NEET paper leak, seeking education reforms, Angmo said Wangchuk has conveyed that he would end his fast if there is a commitment from political parties to take up the issue in Parliament.

"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow. If there is no assurance or accountability, he will continue his fast," Angmo said.

Wangchuk's Resolve Amidst Hospitalisation

She also said that Wangchuk has remained steadfast despite being admitted to the hospital.

"He has not broken his fast even after being in the hospital for two days," Angmo said to loud cheers from the gathering, adding, "He will break his fast only when he gets an assurance that the biggest platform in the country, Parliament will take up this issue."

She also conveyed Wangchuk's appeal to the supporters of the movement ahead of the CJP's proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, urging them to maintain peace and discipline.

"Sonam has requested all of us to take out tomorrow's march peacefully and ensure that the protest is not misused," Angmo said.

On concerns over Wangchuk's health, she said the activist is stable.

"Sonam's health is perfectly fine. I tried my best in the high court to have him shifted to a private hospital, but I could not succeed," she said.

Legal Stance on Wangchuk's Treatment

The Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment, stating that the government's removal of the fasting activist from the Jantar Mantar to a government hospital cannot be called arbitrary.

Justice Mini Pushkarna said no interim order to immediately transfer the activist was required at this stage.

In the special hearing held on a Sunday, Justice Pushkarna said that doctors at Safdarjung were closely monitoring Wangchuk, and it could not be said that any force was being used against him in violation of his bodily integrity.

On Saturday, Delhi Police forcefully admitted Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital after three weeks of fasting at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Both Angmo and the CJP have maintained that Wangchuk is continuing his fast at the hospital, refusing to receive any drip.

Demands for Education Reforms and Accountability

The CJP and Wangchuk have been demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, action against those responsible, and broader reforms in the education system.

The outfit has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging repeated failures in conducting competitive examinations.

Monday's proposed march to Parliament coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, which will continue till August 13.

The CJP has said the march will be peaceful and is intended to press Parliament to take up the issue of education accountability.