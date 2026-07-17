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Sonam Wangchuk Shows No Signs Of Ending Fast

By REDIFF NEWS July 17, 2026 16:40 IST 1 Minute Read
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Several Opposition leaders, including the Congress' Pawan Khera, showed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar which has entered the twentieth day, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

The Cockroach Janata Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Pradhan's resignation.

 

Sonam Wangchuk

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera visits Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Sonam Wangchuk

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, here and below. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Sonam Wangchuk

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Sonam Wangchuk

IMAGE: Arunachal Pradesh Congress working President Tanga Byaling visits Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Sonam Wangchuk

IMAGE: Members of the Students Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Assam state committees stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Sonam Wangchuk

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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Sonam WangchukNew DelhiCongressDharmendra PradhanPawan Khera

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