Sonam Wangchuk seeks temporary discharge from Safdarjung to join Parl march

Sonam Wangchuk requested Safdarjung Hospital to let him leave temporarily to join the "Sansad Chalo" march, saying his health was normal.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 and was forcibly taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Wangchuk said his hunger strike would continue until the government accepts accountability for alleged exam irregularities or MPs assure action in Parliament.

Wangchuk alleged he is under "illegal detention" at the hospital, claiming restrictions on his movement, speech and communication.

His wife said he was not allowed to use his tablet and questioned why he was being restricted if he was not under detention.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 and was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday requested the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital to allow him to leave "even if temporarily" to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament march, asserting that he was feeling "very fine" and that his health parameters were normal.



In a handwritten letter addressed to the medical superintendent, Wangchuk wrote, "This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the march to Parliament -- Sansad Chalo -- this morning."

"I shall be most grateful," the letter dated July 20 said.

Sharing the letter on Wangchuk's X account, his team said he was "trying hard" to join the protesters marching to Parliament.

Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo said he was not allowed to use his tablet.

"Sonam Wangchuk is trying hard to see you all! Just submitted a letter to the hospital, as his health is good, and they claim he is not in detention. So why the restrictions?" the post said.

Sonam Wangchuk Set Conditions

In another handwritten note shared earlier in the day, Wangchuk said his hunger strike would continue beyond the "Sansad Chalo" march and would end only if the government took accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties assured him that the issue would be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

He had said that if his health or other factors prevented him from reaching Parliament, MPs and political party leaders should visit him at the hospital to give an assurance.

Wangchuk also alleged in the note that he was under "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital, claiming that his "freedom of movement, speech and all communication are restricted."

Hospital's Updates On Wangchuk's Health

Meanwhile hospital authorities said that Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable but his blood parameters require close clinical observation.

The hospital said Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the health bulletin issued by the hospital at 10 am said.

"Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications. He is receiving all required medical care, and his clinical condition continues to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts," the bulletin said.

Sansad Chalo March

On Saturday, Angmo said Wangchuk would end his fast if political leaders met him at the hospital and assured him that they would raise the issue of accountability in the education sector during the Monsoon Session.

She had also conveyed Wangchuk's appeal to supporters to keep the "Sansad Chalo" march peaceful and not allow the protest to be misused.

Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at the venue seeking accountability following alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi Police whisked away Wangchuk from the venue and forcefully admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of July 18 after his health deteriorated. While his supporters had alleged that he was forcibly removed from the protest site, police had maintained that he was shifted to the hospital on medical grounds.