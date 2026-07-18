Sonam Wangchuk removed, Dipke sits on indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Following activist Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke has launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, intensifying protests against alleged NEET examination irregularities.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points CJP founder Abhijit Dipke began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalised after his health deteriorated during a 21-day fast.

Wangchuk's protest was against alleged NEET examination irregularities and student deaths.

Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk citing medical advice and court directions, appealing for peaceful dispersal.

Other activists, including Neha, Aameen, and Manish, are continuing the hunger strike at the protest site.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday announced that he was beginning an indefinite hunger strike shortly after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Protest Continues Amid Police Action

'I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now,' Dipke said in a post on X.

Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital early Saturday, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi high court, after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast.

Following the police action, Dipke alleged that he had been beaten up and detained by Delhi Police during what he described as a crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Police, however, said Wangchuk was shifted for 'essential medical care' and appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the site.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Dipke's announcement came amid continued protests at Jantar Mantar, with AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish also carrying on with their hunger strike after Wangchuk's hospitalisation.