Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after govt assurances

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has concluded his indefinite hunger strike following government assurances on key demands, including protection for protestors, parliamentary discussions on paper leaks, and compensation for NEET suicide victims.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk after ending his indefinite hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda (second from right) and Jitendra Singh (right) at a hospital, in Gurugram, Haryana, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Wangchuk on X

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his indefinite hunger strike following government assurances.

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh conveyed the government's commitment to Wangchuk.

The government assured no cases would be registered against peaceful protestors at Jantar Mantar.

Discussions on critical paper leaks and education reforms are promised in Parliament.

Compensation for suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks is under positive consideration.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be met.

This development came after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government's assurances to him.

Government Addresses Protestor Concerns

"The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026," Nadda said, reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others.

The Union health minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda said.