Sonam Raghuvanshi tests negative for pregnancy, will be taken to crime scene

A special investigation team of the Meghalaya Police brought in Shillong around midnight arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the five accused in the murder of her Indore-based businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi, and would reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road after both had gone missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Photograph: ANI Photo

The four others, who were also arrested from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder, were also taken to Shillong during the day and would be produced before a local court, he said.

Sonam was taken to a hospital for a medical examination and will be produced before a court during the day as the SIT will seek her police custody to complete the investigation, he said.

"The SIT that brought Sonam arrived here shortly before midnight. She was taken to a hospital here around 2 am to ascertain whether she was pregnant or not. She had undergone three tests. Sonam will be produced before a court here," a senior police officer told PTI.

East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem confirmed that the results of the tests were negative.

"The four other accused persons -- Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kuli -- have also been brought here on transit remand on Wednesday," the officer said.

The SIT will seek "police custody of all the arrested persons, and will reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra", he said.

The Meghalaya Police, which codenamed the investigation as 'Operation Honeymoon', collected evidence from the residences and other places frequented by the accused in Indore and Ghazipur, Syiem said.

Sonam and her aides were arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi last month.

The SIT has secured a six-day remand for the accused persons from Indore and that of three days for one arrested from Ghazipur, he added.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.