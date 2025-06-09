Sonam, contract killers to be taken to Shillong: SIT

After four people were arrested in the Indore couple case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, said on Monday that they will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong.

IMAGE: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem during a press conference on the Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi case, in East Khasi Hills on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput including Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, are arrested in the murder case.

Speaking with ANI, SIT Chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, Kharkongor, also mentioned that their team is about to reach Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where they will arrest Sonam, who surrendered to the UP police earlier today.

"First challenge was the terrain and then weather, but eventually we took up the challenge and discovered the body of Raja, registered the murder case and initiated the investigation.

"Four persons have been arrested and will be produced before the respective courts. We will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong. Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand," he said.

"We formed the SIT with capable officers in the case. Last night, we sent two teams, one to Uttar Pradesh and the other to Madhya Pradesh. Patterns are saying that the Raja and Sonam did not have good contact, but that is a subject of investigation," the SIT chief said.

Earlier on Monday, Indore Police Crime Branch and Shillong Police got the three accused of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case medically examined at the district hospital.

As pe the Indore Police, they will further be produced before the district court.

Speaking to ANI, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh claimed that Sonam came with other three "contract killers".

"As per the SIT investigation, the main accused is Sonam. She came with three other contract killers. She had surrendered herself to the UP police. Three others have also been arrested and have confessed to the crime. The (crime) weapon has been recovered. A total of 4 people have been arrested," Minister Lyngdoh said.

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.