Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal: Son Kills Father In Dombivli

In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son in Dombivli, Thane, following a domestic dispute on Friday, leading to the son's immediate apprehension by police.

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Key Points A 70-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son in Dombivli, Thane district, on Saturday.

The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned violent around 11.30 am on Friday.

The victim, Murli Saha, was attacked with a sharp weapon by his son, Vinod (32), and died on the spot.

Police apprehended the accused son and secured the weapon used in the crime.

A murder case has been registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with further investigation underway.

A 70-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son following a domestic dispute at their home in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Friday in the Pisavli area, where an argument between the victim, Murli Saha, and his son Vinod (32) turned violent, an official from Manpada police station said.

The accused allegedly attacked his father with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious stab wounds, killing him on the spot, he said.

Police teams rushed to the scene after being alerted, apprehended the accused son, and secured the weapon used in the crime, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the killing is underway, police said.