Palghar Son Murders Father With Grinder Over Financial Dispute

In a shocking incident from Palghar, a 28-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 55-year-old father, allegedly using an electric stone-cutting grinder amidst a heated financial dispute over property.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 55-year-old father in Palghar.

The murder occurred due to a financial dispute over property sale proceeds and the son's demands for money.

The accused, Mukesh Parmar, used an electric stone-cutting grinder to slit his father's throat after a heated argument on Sunday afternoon.

The crime was discovered later when the victim's younger son sent an acquaintance to check on his father.

Police tracked down and arrested Mukesh Parmar in Bharuch, Gujarat, within an hour of the discovery.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 55-year-old father by slitting his throat with an electric stone-cutting grinder over a financial dispute in Palghar city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Gruesome Crime

"Preliminary findings suggest that Mohanlal Parmar and his son Mukesh Parmar quarrelled frequently regarding proceeds from the sale of a property in Mumbai and demands by the accused son for money to clear debts and purchase a car," said Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The victim ran a utensils shop in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Following a heated argument with his father, Mukesh left his apartment on Sunday afternoon.

"He purchased a new electric grinder used for cutting tiles and slabs from a hardware shop. After returning home, he used the heavy-duty power tool to brutally slit his father's throat, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene," police said.

The crime was uncovered later when the victim's younger son repeatedly tried calling his father without success.

"He sent an acquaintance to check on the apartment. Upon arriving, the family friend discovered Mohanlal Parmar lying dead in a pool of blood with horrific neck injuries and immediately alerted the local authorities," police said.

Police tracked down Mukesh Parmar within an hour, leading to his arrest from Bharuch in neighbouring Gujarat.

The accused was remanded in police custody for five days on Monday. Further investigation is underway.