Old Enmity Suspected In Killing Of AAP Sarpanch's Son

Police in Amritsar are investigating the fatal shooting of an AAP sarpanch's son, Tirath Singh, outside a gurdwara on Monday night, with initial findings pointing towards an old enmity.

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Key Points Tirath Singh, son of AAP sarpanch Paramjit Kaur, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Amritsar on Monday night.

Police on Tuesday stated that preliminary investigation suggests the murder stemmed from an old enmity.

Tirath Singh's friend, Ranjeet Singh, sustained a gunshot wound and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Four suspects from the same village have been identified by police, and a case has been registered against them.

The deceased's brother alleged the attack happened because the family often spoke out strongly against drug peddlers.

The son of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified assailants who fired indiscriminately outside a gurdwara in Chite Kalan village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday night, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Tirath Singh, son of AAP woman sarpanch Paramjit Kaur.

Amritsar Police Investigate Motive

Police on Tuesday said the incident occurred when the deceased was coming out of the gurdwara after paying obeisance.

Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kawlpreet Singh said police have identified all the accused and they will be arrested soon as their mobile locations are being traced.

The SSP said that preliminary investigation suggests the murder resulted from an old enmity.

Kawlpreet Singh said the incident occurred when Tirath Singh and his friend Ranjeet Singh went to the gurdwara to offer prayers.

While Tirath Singh was shot dead, his friend sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Doctors described his condition as out of danger.

Deceased Tirath Singh's brother, Karaj Singh, while speaking to the media, alleged that the attack happened because the family often spoke out strongly against drug peddlers.

The police have identified four suspects in the case from the same village and registered a case against them, said the SSP.