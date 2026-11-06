Rajasthan Man Kills Mother In Election Vote Dispute

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother with a stick during a heated dispute over sarpanch election voting, highlighting the intense emotions surrounding local polls.

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Key Points A man allegedly killed his mother in Udaipur district on Thursday night during a dispute over sarpanch election voting.

The mother intervened when her son attacked his father with a stick for not voting for his cousin.

The accused, Rahul Parmar, also attacked his elder brother and has been arrested by police.

The injured father is undergoing treatment, while the mother died en route to the hospital.

The incident occurred in Mahuwara village under the Kalyanpur police station area.

A man allegedly killed his mother with a stick after she intervened to stop him from attacking his father during a dispute over voting in the sarpanch election in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Friday.

Family Dispute Turns Fatal Over Election Vote

He also attacked his elder brother when he rushed to rescue their parents.

Police said the incident occurred late Thursday night in Mahuwara village under the Kalyanpur police station area. SHO Sohan Lal said the accused, Rahul Parmar, quarrelled with his father over not voting for his cousin in the sarpanch election. The election results were declared on Thursday night.

During the argument, Rahul allegedly attacked his father, Lalchand, with a stick. When his mother Pushpa intervened, Rahul allegedly struck her on the head with the stick, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police said she died while being taken to hospital.

The injured father is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Dungarpur.

Police said they have arrested Rahul, who also suffered a head injury during the altercation and is undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, people in Rajasthan participated in the third phase of panchayat elections for sarpanch and ward panch posts held across 27 districts.