Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal As Son Kills Father

A tragic domestic dispute in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district led to a son allegedly hacking his 58-year-old father to death following an argument over a petty issue, prompting a police manhunt for the accused.

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Key Points A 58-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his son in Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night after an argument escalated between the son, Arjun Nayak, and his father, Ashok Nayak, over a petty domestic issue.

Arjun allegedly beat his father with a stick before attacking him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot.

Villagers alerted the police, who sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The accused fled after the incident, and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.

A 58-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his son in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Wednesday.

Tragic Family Dispute Escalates

The accused, identified as Arjun Nayak, returned to his home in Dhatkidih village on Monday night after attending the immersion ceremony of Goddess Mansa, they said.

Soon after his return, an argument broke out between Arjun and his father, Ashok Nayak, over a petty domestic issue that escalated into a scuffle, Sini outpost officer-in-charge Gaurav Kumar said.

Arjun allegedly beat his father with a stick before attacking him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, he said.

Hearing screams, villagers rushed to the spot and found Ashok lying in a pool of blood, he added.

Police reached the village after being alerted by residents and sent the body for post-mortem examination, Kumar said.

The father and son frequently quarrelled over petty issues, police said.

The accused fled after the incident, and a search was underway to apprehend him, they added.