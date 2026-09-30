Rajasthan Man Beats Mother To Death After Argument Over Wife Leaving

In a tragic incident from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, a 27-year-old man is accused of beating his mother to death with a stick following a heated argument stemming from his wife's departure years ago.

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Key Points A 27-year-old man, Pawan, allegedly murdered his 58-year-old mother, Sukhi Nanoma, in Dungarpur, Rajasthan.

The fatal incident occurred during an argument about Pawan's wife, Kailashi, who had left him six years prior.

Pawan reportedly used a stick to inflict fatal head injuries on his mother after she followed and scolded him.

The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident and is currently being sought by the police.

Pawan's father, Valeng Nanoma, has lodged a murder complaint against his son.

A 27-year-old man allegedly beat his mother to death with a stick after an argument about his wife leaving him in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Bhojato Ka Oda village.

The deceased was identified as Sukhi Nanoma (58). Her husband, Valeng Nanoma, lodged a murder complaint against their son Pawan, police said.

Family Dispute Turns Fatal

Sub-Inspector Narayanlal Maida said Pawan had a love marriage with a woman named Kailashi around six years ago. The couple had a son a year later, but Kailashi subsequently left, leaving the child behind. Police said Pawan often quarrelled with his parents over the issue.

Tragic Confrontation And Aftermath

On Tuesday, Sukhi was making tea at home when Pawan allegedly began arguing with her over his wife leaving him. Police said he threw the tea utensil and started walking away.

When Sukhi followed him and scolded him, Pawan allegedly picked up a stick kept in the house and hit her several times on the head.

Sukhi sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, police said, adding that the accused fled after the incident and is being searched.