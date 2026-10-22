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Domestic Dispute Leads To Father's Murder In Seraikela

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 20:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Jharkhand have arrested a 25-year-old man for the alleged murder of his father following a domestic dispute, with evidence recovered from the crime scene.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested on Thursday in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district for allegedly killing his father.
  • The accused, Arjun Nayak (25), was apprehended after fleeing the scene of the incident on October 20.
  • Police recovered a blood-stained knife, stone, and cloth believed to have been used in the crime.
  • Arjun Nayak reportedly attacked his father, Ashok Nayak (58), with a stick and stone over a minor domestic issue, resulting in his immediate death.

A man accused of killing his father following an altercation in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.

The accused Arjun Nayak (25), who fled following the incident on October 20, was apprehended from the Gamariah police station limit of the district, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Abhinav Bhardwaj said.

 

Police have recovered a blood-stained knife, stone and cloth used at the time of the crime, the SDPO said.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary formed an investigating team led by Bhardwaj to apprehend the culprit.

Arjun had attacked his father, Ashok Nayak (58), with a stick and stone over a petty domestic issue, killing him on the spot.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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