Somanath Joins Agnikul Ahead Of Mission 02

The appointment comes as Agnikul prepares for Mission 02, a flight that will attempt, for the first time on Indian soil, the recovery of an orbital-class rocket booster and the extension of a rocket's upper stage into an on-orbit platform.

IMAGE: Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Agnikul Cosmos, India's leading private launch vehicle company, announced that S Somanath, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, has joined as an observer on its board of directors.

The appointment comes as Agnikul prepares for Mission 02, a flight that will attempt, for the first time on Indian soil, the recovery of an orbital-class rocket booster and the extension of a rocket's upper stage into an on-orbit platform.

Mission 02 Reusability Push

Neither milestone has been demonstrated at this scale in India.

Together, they represent the country's first serious foray into rocket reusability, a technology that has fundamentally reshaped global launch economics and whose mastery is now widely seen as the defining competitive barrier for the next generation of launch providers.

Key Points Mission 02 aims to demonstrate India's first orbital-class rocket booster recovery and an upper stage capable of extended on-orbit operations.

The mission showcases Agnikul's patented convertible upper-stage architecture and indigenous 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine technology.

Agnikul recently expanded its global presence through partnerships with ICEYE and Safran during Bharat Innovates 2026 in France.

The company believes Somanath's expertise in launch systems and reusability will strengthen Mission 02's complex engineering programme.

Mission That Changes the Equation

Mission 02 will fly a two-stage Agnibaan configuration in which the first-stage booster, after separation, will attempt a controlled descent and ocean recovery.

Simultaneously, the upper stage will demonstrate extended on-orbit capability, converting itself into a functional platform rather than expending after payload release.

Agnikul holds patents in India, the United States and Europe covering this convertible upper-stage architecture, which allows the same vehicle hardware that delivers a satellite to then serve as an in-orbit asset.

Somanath Joins Agnikul Board

The strategic timing is not incidental.

The global reusability race has accelerated dramatically.

SpaceX has now conducted more than 650 Falcon 9 booster flights with stage reusability, with individual boosters accumulating up to 35 missions, driving the cost to orbit down to levels that expendable rockets cannot approach.

Blue Origin's New Glenn and Rocket Lab's upcoming Neutron are joining this field.

The message from the market is unambiguous: Reusability is no longer a differentiator; it is a prerequisite.

For India, which has long depended on Isro's workhorse vehicles and is now building a private launch ecosystem, Mission 02 represents the moment the country begins to close that gap on its own terms, through a homegrown startup, from a private launchpad, using a 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine that can be manufactured in seven days.

IMAGE: The test launch of the Agnibaan rocket powered by the world's first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Photograph: ANI Photo

3D-Printed Engine Innovation

"Somanath's career is, in many ways, the story of Indian rocketry. He led Isro through some of its most defining missions, LVM3, SSLV, RLV, Gaganyaan-Test Vehicle, Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, and has spent decades thinking about what it takes to build launch systems that go the distance," said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer, Agnikul Cosmos.

"Having him as an observer on our board as we attempt Mission 02 means we have, at the table, someone who has personally navigated the complexity of booster design, stage recovery and on-orbit operations at the highest level," added Ravichandran.

"For us, this is not a ceremonial appointment -- it is a serious working relationship at a serious moment."

"What Mission 02 demands from us is a step change in engineering discipline. Booster recovery requires precision at every layer -- propulsion, guidance, structures and avionics -- and the upper-stage extension pushes us into territory that few teams globally have operated in," said Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer, Agnikul Cosmos.

"We have spent the last year hardening every one of these subsystems. Our Agnite booster engine, validated earlier this year, produces thrust at a scale that makes recovery trajectories tractable," added Moin.

"Somanath's experience in exactly these kinds of multi-system integration challenges will be invaluable."

"I have watched Agnikul from close quarters for some time, and what strikes me most is not just the ambition of what they are attempting, but the quality of the engineering thinking behind it," said S Somanath.

"Mission 02 is a genuine technical frontier, for India and, in several respects, for the world. The convertible upper-stage concept, combined with indigenous semi-cryogenic propulsion and a 3D-printed engine that can be produced in days, is a coherent and defensible technical strategy," added Somanath.

"I am proud to support this team as they take this next step."

IMAGE: The Agnibaan rocket. Photograph: ANI Photo

From Sriharikota to Nice: Building India's Global Launch Credibility

The announcement follows a landmark month for Agnikul internationally.

The company was among 120 Indian deep-tech startups selected for Bharat Innovates 2026, India's largest deep-tech showcase abroad, held in Nice, France, from June 14 to 16 as part of the India-France Year of Innovation.

At the event, Agnikul's chief executive officer presented Agnibaan to French President Emmanuel Macron and senior European stakeholders, and the company signed memoranda of understanding with two global partners: ICEYE of Finland, a leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imaging, and Safran of France, one of Europe's leading aerospace propulsion and systems companies.

The agreements, facilitated through IITM Global, are part of a broader set of partnerships valued at nearly $100 million in projected commercial and technological value.

Agnibaan Rocket Recovery Plan

The combination of Somanath's addition to the board and the Nice partnerships reflects a deliberate internationalisation strategy: Building institutional credibility in India while simultaneously opening doors in Europe's aerospace industrial base, at a time when India's private space sector is increasingly recognised as a serious counterpart rather than an emerging curiosity.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff