Solider held for blackmailing girl in Chandigarh varsity leaked videos case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 24, 2022 20:16 IST
The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested an Army man in connection with the Chandigarh University case, in which it was alleged that a hostel recorded several objectionable videos of girl students in the common washroom.

IMAGE: Students gather inside the Chandigarh University campus demanding justice over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos' of students, in Mohali, on September 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Punjab Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said Sanjeev Singh was nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh.

He will be produced before a Mohali court.

'Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Pradesh Police. Accused Army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court,' said the DGP in a tweet.

 

He was suspected of blackmailing the accused woman student, said the DGP.

Yadav said based on forensic and digital evidence, a Mohali police team was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

Police also obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Bomdila.

"The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail," said the DGP.

Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student and two men, from Himachal Pradesh.

Protests had rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali last week over allegations levelled by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom.

Some students had even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as 'false and baseless'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Chandigarh incident: Top cop details what happened
Punjab varsity shut till Sept 25 amid row over video
Why This Teen Built An Anti-Bullying App
Rain continues to lash Delhi for 3rd day, traffic hit
'Is Rakhi Sawant next?' Hema on Kangana fighting polls
Ind vs Aus: Harshal, Chahal's form in focus in decider
U'khand murder sparks protests, BJP expels leaders
The War Against Coronavirus

