Rediff.com  » News » 2 soldiers killed as T-90 tank's barrel bursts during exercise

2 soldiers killed as T-90 tank's barrel bursts during exercise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2022 16:47 IST
Two Indian Army personnel were killed and another sustained injuries when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise in Madhya Pradesh's Babina, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: T-90 tank. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place on Thursday evening, they said.

"During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to military hospital in Babina," said an official.

 

"The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries.

The driver is out of danger and under treatment," the official said.

It is learnt that the commander was a JCO (junior commissioned officer).

The Army has ordered an investigation into the incident.

"The Indian Army expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident," said a senior Army officer.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
