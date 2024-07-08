News
2 soldiers injured as terrorists fire at Army convoy in Kathua

2 soldiers injured as terrorists fire at Army convoy in Kathua

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 08, 2024 17:39 IST
At least two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, they said.

 

Security forces retaliated and an exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
