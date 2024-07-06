News
Rediff.com  » News » 1 soldier killed in twin encounters in J-K's Kulgam

1 soldier killed in twin encounters in J-K's Kulgam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2024 21:53 IST
A soldier lost his life as security forces and terrorists were engaged in gunfights at two places in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard during a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out.

 

The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.

In another gunfight, contact with terrorists was established in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam.

"Police and security forces are on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

