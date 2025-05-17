HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in Poonch

Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 17, 2025 19:10 IST

x

An soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: A soldier of Romeo Force of the Army provides medicine to an inhabitant affected by the Pakistani shelling, in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, May 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The landmine exploded when the troops were patrolling in a forward area in Digwar sector this afternoon, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents.

 

The injured Havaldar was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed an unexploded mortar shell in a controlled explosion near the Regal border outpost in Samba district this morning.

The mortar shell was found by some villagers who informed police and subsequently, a team of experts was rushed and the explosive device was neutralized, the officials said.

Dozens of unexploded ordnance were defused by army and police experts in villages along the LoC and International Border in the past week after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak
Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak
Pakistan PM finally admits India hit Nur Khan Airbase
Pakistan PM finally admits India hit Nur Khan Airbase
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'
'Escalation Was Fastest In Indo-Pak History'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Prakash Mehra's 8 Hit Songs

webstory image 2

Itel A90 Launched In India At Rs 6,999

webstory image 3

9 Timeless Bollywood Ornament Styles For Your Shaadi

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in Bandra1:36

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in...

Watch: Rohit calls his parents to inaugurate stand named after him at Wankhede1:21

Watch: Rohit calls his parents to inaugurate stand named...

Watch: Albanian PM puts aside his umbrella, kneels in front of Georgina Meloni2:16

Watch: Albanian PM puts aside his umbrella, kneels in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD