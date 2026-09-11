Soldier held for theft of rifles, pistols from Secunderabad armoury

An army personnel has been taken into custody in Hyderabad following the significant theft of service weapons and ammunition from a military facility, prompting a joint investigation by police and army authorities.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An army personnel has been taken into custody regarding the theft of service weapons and ammunition from an Army facility in Hyderabad.

The stolen items include five assault rifles, seven pistols, 21 magazines, ammunition, and a passive night vision binocular.

The theft was discovered on August 31 when door locks of the 'Kote and Battalion Magazine' were found broken.

Telangana Police and Army authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.

The role of other individuals is also being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

An army personnel was taken into custody in connection with the theft of service weapons and ammunition from an Army facility in Secunderabad, officials said on Friday.

"One (army personnel) is in custody," official sources said, adding the role of some others was being examined.

Investigation Into Hyderabad Army Weapons Theft

Following the combined efforts of Telangana Police and other wings, the breakthrough was achieved, they said, without divulging further information.

Asked if the stolen weapons were recovered, the official said a probe is underway.

Five assault rifles, seven pistols, along with 21 magazines and ammunition for weapons and a passive night vision binocular were stolen from the storage facility located under the limits of Bollarum police station.

Following a complaint from a Lt Col of the Madras Regiment (20th Battalion) in Secunderabad, a case was registered at Bollarum police station regarding the theft of service weapons and ammunition.

The theft was detected on August 31 during the opening of 'Kote and Battalion Magazine' (Ammunition storage) when the door locks were found broken.

Following the theft, Army authorities initiated a detailed internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the loss of weapons even as police also took up a detailed investigation.