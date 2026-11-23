A tragic incident in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi, saw a woman software engineer allegedly murdered by her partner, also a tech professional, following a relationship dispute, highlighting the dark side of personal conflicts.

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Key Points A woman techie, Komal Dahale, was allegedly beaten to death by her partner, Shubham Kalbande, in Pune's Hinjewadi area in the wee hours of Monday.

Both the deceased and the accused were software engineers working at major IT firms in Hinjewadi and had been in a relationship for three and a half years.

The fatal assault occurred around 3 am after a verbal altercation that began around 12.30 am at Dahale's paying guest accommodation.

The accused, Shubham Kalbande, himself called the police around 6.30 am, leading to his detention.

Police are conducting further investigation in the case.

A woman techie was beaten to death allegedly by her partner, also a software engineer, following a dispute at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune district's Hinjewadi area in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Komal Dahale, a native of Wardha district in Vidarbha, while the accused, Shubham Kalbande, was a resident of Buldhana district in the same region in eastern Maharashtra, they said, adding the latter was detained following the incident.

Details Of The Relationship And Incident

Both were software engineers working at two major IT services firms in Hinjewadi, an IT hub, and had become acquainted through their profession, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradip Jadhav told PTI.

The two had been in a relationship for the past three and a half years. However, the couple had been having frequent arguments over the last two to three months over some issues, he said.

On Sunday night, the couple went out for dinner at a hotel and later returned to the woman's room at Pristine PG in Sakhare Vasti, where Dahale was staying, under the jurisdiction of the Hinjewadi police station, Jadhav stated.

Fatal Altercation And Police Action

A quarrel broke out between them around 12.30 am. The verbal altercation took a fatal turn around 3 am, when Kalbande, in a fit of rage, allegedly punched and assaulted Dahale with his fists multiple times, resulting in her death, Jadhav said.

Around 6.30 am, the accused himself called the police and sought an ambulance. Police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. During the investigation, it was established that Kalbande had fatally assaulted his girlfriend, the officer said.

The police took the accused into custody and senior inspector Balaji Pandhare is conducting further investigation in the case.