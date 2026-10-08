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Social Media Influencer Faces POCSO Charges In Thrissur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 11:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Thrissur police have registered a serious case under the POCSO Act against a prominent female social media influencer and motivational speaker following allegations of sexual harassment involving an 11-year-old boy.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Thrissur registered a case against a female social media influencer on Thursday.
  • The case falls under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • A complaint was received three days ago, alleging sexual harassment of an 11-year-old boy.
  • The minor boy's statement has been recorded, and a medical examination was conducted recently.
  • A detailed probe is underway, with further proceedings, including interrogation of the accused, to follow.

Police have registered a case against a prominent female social media influencer and motivational speaker for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy here, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway

The case was registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Thrissur West police station, officials said.

 

Police said a complaint was received three days ago alleging that the accused had sexually harassed an 11-year-old boy.

Police officials said a detailed probe is underway into the complaint, and the minor boy's statement has been recorded.

The child recently underwent a medical examination at Thrissur General Hospital, following which police decided to proceed with the investigation. However, police declined to reveal further details, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage.

Police said further proceedings, including the interrogation of the accused, would be taken up after a detailed investigation.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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