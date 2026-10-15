Kerala Police Bust MDMA Ring, Social Media Influencer Arrested

Kerala Police have apprehended a social media influencer and three others in Malappuram following a significant MDMA drug bust, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points Four individuals, including social media influencer Minu Jasmin KP, were arrested in Malappuram for MDMA possession on Thursday.

Police seized 10.15 grams of MDMA, three syringes, zip-lock packets, an electronic weighing machine, and Rs 24,000 from the accused.

The arrests were made late on Wednesday after police intercepted a car at Kizhakethala based on a tip-off.

The accused had allegedly arrived in the area with the intention to sell the seized drugs.

Four persons, including a woman social media influencer, were arrested with MDMA in Malappuram, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Malappuram Drug Bust

The arrested were identified as Anss CH (24) of Hajiyarpalli, Shabeer TP (29) of Kadannamanna, Sajad Kunatheri (21) of Oorakam and Minu Jasmin KP (23) of Koottilangadi.

Police seized 10.15 grams of MDMA from them, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car carrying the accused at Kizhakethala late on Wednesday, police said.

Of the seized drugs, 3.25 gram were recovered from the pocket of one of the accused and 7.25 gram from the car, officials said.

Three syringes, zip-lock plastic packets, a small electronic weighing machine and Rs 24,000 were also seized, police said.

The accused had allegedly reached the area to sell the drugs, officials said.

Minu Jasmin is a social media influencer who posts videos on YouTube and Instagram, police added.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, officials added.