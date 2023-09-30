News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Social media has become 'weapon of mass distraction': HC judge

Social media has become 'weapon of mass distraction': HC judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 30, 2023 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Social media or mass media have become weapons of mass distraction, but there are no concerted efforts yet to tackle them, Justice Mahesh Sonak of the Goa bench of the Bombay high court said on Saturday.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Addressing the students of G R Kare College of Law in Margao town during a lecture series 'GRK-Law Talks', Justice Sonak also said that he prefers to remain 'uninformed' about several issues by not reading or seeing the news, which he thinks is 'better than being misinformed'.

 

"Today, we live in an age where we adore and glorify machines like computers and smartphones that think. But we are extremely suspicious or even wary of the human beings that attempt to think," he said.

"Artificial intelligence has its own merits, but it would be a sad day and sad world if we were to mortgage our ability to think, our ability to make intelligent and, moreover, sensitive choices, to a machine or an algorithm, however intelligent it may be," Justice Sonak said.

"We should not want to atrophy our thinking faculties lest there is no difference between a human being and a machine. We cannot, or at least we should not, let humankind be robbed of its humanity," he added.

Justice Sonak said that this capacity to think clearly, independently and fearlessly would enable a student to sift, discern, and, if necessary, reject the ideas and ideologies that are perpetually inflicted by mass media tools that are growing powerful each hour.

"A few decades ago, the world was at war against WMDs -- weapons of mass destruction. Today, social media or the mass media have become weapons of mass distraction and yet there are no concerted efforts to battle them," he opined.

The judge said that in his own way, by way of experimentation, he has been on a 'news diet' for almost four years.

"By not reading or seeing the news, I realise that I am uninformed about several issues. But I guess this is better than being misinformed. So, the choice, often, is between uninformed and misinformed," he added.

President of Vidya Vikas Academy Nitin Kunkolienkar, Vice President Pritam Moraes and Principal of the college Doretti Simoes were present at the event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maturity of some social media users not enough: HC
Maturity of some social media users not enough: HC
Aggrieved social media users get platform to appeal
Aggrieved social media users get platform to appeal
Warriors of the fake news era
Warriors of the fake news era
World Cup 2023: India-England warm-up match washed out
World Cup 2023: India-England warm-up match washed out
What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?
What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?
England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire
England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire
RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes
RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Be careful while using social media, warns SC

Be careful while using social media, warns SC

Social media influencers can be fined Rs 10 lakh

Social media influencers can be fined Rs 10 lakh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances