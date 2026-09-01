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Social activist Anna Hazare admitted to Mumbai hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 01, 2026 10:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has been hospitalised in Mumbai after blood reports confirmed a renal infection.

Anna Hazare

IMAGE: Social activist Anna Hazare. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai due to a renal infection.
  • The 89-year-old was initially treated in his native Ralegan Siddhi village before being moved to Mumbai.
  • Doctors at Bombay Hospital are currently conducting a detailed assessment of his condition.
  • Hazare is renowned for leading significant anti-corruption movements, including the 2011 Lokpal agitation.
 

Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his blood reports suggested a renal infection, his associate said on Tuesday.

Hazare, 89, was brought to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district, where he had been admitted to a local medical facility for initial treatment, his aide Datta Awari said.

Health Update and Background

"According to Anna's blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now," Awari said.

The anti-graft crusader was admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and had recovered, he added. Doctors at Bombay Hospital were conducting a detailed assessment of Hazare's condition.

Over the years, the Armyman-turned-activist has led numerous movements to promote rural development, increase transparency in government functioning, and curb corruption.

The Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in 2011 was one of the largest public mobilisations in New Delhi.

His 13-day fast had drawn large crowds demanding a stronger Lokpal law.

The activist is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Anna HazareMumbaiBombay HospitalRalegan SiddhiDatta Awari

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