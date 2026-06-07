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How Delhi Traffic Police Apprehended Two Mobile Snatchers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 12:06 IST

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Delhi traffic police successfully apprehended two mobile snatchers, Muneer Hussain and Azhar Ali, in New Friends Colony after a chase, recovering stolen phones and highlighting their prior criminal involvement.

Key Points

  • Two suspected mobile snatchers, Muneer Hussain and Azhar Ali, were apprehended by Delhi traffic police.
  • The arrests followed a brief chase in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area.
  • Police recovered two stolen mobile phones, including an iPhone 15 snatched from a software engineer.
  • Both suspects have previous criminal records, with Hussain involved in about 10 cases.

Two suspected snatchers were apprehended by traffic police personnel after a brief chase in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, an official said on Sunday. Two stolen mobile phones were recovered from Muneer Hussain (31) and Azhar Ali (25) who were intercepted near Mathura Road.

Delhi Police Apprehends Snatchers After Chase

According to police, traffic personnel while carrying out routine checking noticed the duo on a motorcycle acting in a suspicious manner. Shortly afterward, they spotted local police personnel in a government motorcycle chasing them.

 

"When signalled to stop, the suspects allegedly abandoned their motorcycle and tried to flee. The traffic staff chased them for nearly 200 metres and managed to apprehend both men," a senior police officer said.

During a search, police recovered two mobile phones. One of them, an iPhone 15, had allegedly been snatched moments earlier from a software engineer near Mata Ka Mandir T-Point in New Friends Colony. The second phone was found to have been snatched from the Sarai Kale Khan area.

Police said Hussain is involved in around 10 previous criminal cases, while Ali has been linked to two cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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