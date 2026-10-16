Snakebite cover-up fails: Wife, lover get death penalty for man's murder

A Meerut court has delivered a shocking verdict, sentencing a woman and her lover to death for the meticulously planned murder of her husband, which involved staging his death as a snakebite.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Meerut court on Friday sentenced Ravita and her lover Amardeep to death for the murder of Ravita's husband, Amit Kashyap.

Amit Kashyap was found dead on April 13 last year, with a live snake beside his body, initially suspected as a snakebite.

Post-mortem revealed strangulation, leading to an FIR lodged on April 16, 2025, against Ravita and Amardeep.

The prosecution stated Amardeep arranged the snake on April 12, 2025, and the couple strangled Amit, staging the snakebite.

Crucial evidence included testimony from a snake charmer and call detail records of the accused.

A court in Meerut on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it look like a case of snakebite, officials said.

This is the second instance of a Meerut court awarding the death penalty in a murder case this week.

In a similar case, a court on October 14 sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for murdering her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, and concealing his dismembered body in a blue drum filled with cement.

The Gruesome Murder Plot Unveiled

Additional district and sessions judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar on Friday awarded the death penalty to Ravita and her lover Amardeep for the murder of Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village in Meerut, the court officials said.

Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year and a live snake was found beside his body. His family initially suspected that he died due to a snakebite.

However, the post-mortem examination found injury marks on his neck and nose and that he died of strangulation, the police said.

Amit's brother Monu lodged an FIR against Ravita and Amardeep on April 16, 2025.

Investigation And Conviction

Ravita and Amit had been married for around eight years and had three children. Amit and Amardeep were friends and worked together, the prosecution said.

According to investigators, Ravita and Amardeep allegedly developed a relationship eight to nine months before the murder. Amit learnt about it and this led to frequent disputes between the couple.

The prosecution said Amardeep arranged the snake on April 12, 2025, and later that night, Ravita called him home after Amit fell asleep. The two decided to strangle Amit and stage the death as a snakebite.

It said Ravita held Amit's mouth shut while Amardeep strangled him. They then placed the live snake beside his body to mislead investigators.

The court convicted Ravita and Amardeep on October 7. Before sentencing, Ravita sought leniency, citing her three young children, while Amardeep cited his elderly parents, the court officials said.

Amit's mother, Munesh Devi, had sought the death penalty for the convicts.

Amit's father died as he was unable to bear the shock of his son's death, she said.

The prosecution said the testimony of the snake charmer, Pritamnath, and the call detail records of the accused proved crucial to the case.