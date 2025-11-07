HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Snag hits Delhi airport's ATC, over 100 flights delayed

Snag hits Delhi airport's ATC, over 100 flights delayed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 10:30 IST

x

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: @RamMNKX/ANI Photo

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

The sources said air traffic controllers are unable to get flight plans automatically due to the technical issues since Thursday evening.

 

There are some issues with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that provides the information for the Auto Track System (AMS), which gives the flight plans, one of the sources said.

With the system issues continuing, air traffic controllers are preparing the flight plans manually with available data, which is a time-consuming process and as a result, many flights are getting delayed, the sources said.

They also said the issues are also causing air traffic congestion at the airport and authorities are working to fix the problems.

More than 100 flights have been delayed at the airport on Friday morning, the sources said.

Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that there is around 50 minutes delay for flight departures at the Delhi airport.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout
Air India in crisis, cancels 7 flights amid crash fallout
Why Delhi Airport Will See 7% Flight Cancellations
Why Delhi Airport Will See 7% Flight Cancellations
AI San Francisco-Delhi flight diverts to Mongolia due to snag
AI San Francisco-Delhi flight diverts to Mongolia due to snag
Glitch grounds AI's San Francisco-Mumbai flight in Kolkata
Glitch grounds AI's San Francisco-Mumbai flight in Kolkata
'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn
'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Chief of Naval Staff hails commissioning of INS Ikshak a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat3:37

Chief of Naval Staff hails commissioning of INS Ikshak a...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Uchhaith Bhagwati Temple in Madhubani1:15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Uchhaith...

I have no connection, will not tolerate Ajit Pawar on alleged land scam involving his son5:47

I have no connection, will not tolerate Ajit Pawar on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO