Massive Smuggling Bust: Rs 18 Crore Contraband Seized In Mizoram

A significant anti-smuggling operation in Mizoram's Champhai district has resulted in the seizure of areca nuts and poppy seeds worth nearly Rs 18 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal trade in the region.

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Key Points Security forces in Mizoram seized smuggled areca nuts and poppy seeds valued at Rs 18 crore.

The operation involved a joint team including Assam Rifles, DRI, district police, and Customs Preventive Force.

Over 1.25 lakh kg of areca nuts and 25,440 kg of poppy seeds were recovered during the bust.

The seized contraband was found in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Security forces have seized smuggled areca nuts and poppy seeds, with a combined value of around Rs 18 crore, from Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the district police and Customs Preventive Force conducted a search operation in the Ruantlang area on Thursday and seized the contraband, it said.

"The operation led to the recovery of 1,571 bags of smuggled areca nuts weighing over 1.25 lakh kg and 424 bags of poppy seeds weighing 25,440 kg," the statement said.

The seized consignments worth Rs 17.89 crore were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings, it added.