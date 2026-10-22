Smog Blankets The Capital

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'Poor' category on October 22, 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 237-238 by the Central Pollution Control Board.

A smog layer covered landmarks including India Gate, Kartavya Path, Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar, while joggers carried on their morning routine and vehicles moved through the haze.

IMAGE: People jog amid dense smog near India Gate and Kartavya Path. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Vehicles move through smog near the Akshardham temple. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Vehicles move through smog near Anand Vihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Dense smog envelops the area near Anand Vihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: People jog amid dense smog at India Gate. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A view of Akshardham temple amid smog. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Smog covers the area around India Gate and Kartavya Path. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A hazy view of Jama Masjid as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff