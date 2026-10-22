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Smog Blankets The Capital

By REDIFF NEWS October 22, 2026 16:46 IST 1 Minute Read
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Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'Poor' category on October 22, 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 237-238 by the Central Pollution Control Board.

A smog layer covered landmarks including India Gate, Kartavya Path, Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar, while joggers carried on their morning routine and vehicles moved through the haze.

Joggers amid dense smog near India Gate and Kartavya Path

IMAGE: People jog amid dense smog near India Gate and Kartavya Path. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Vehicles move through smog near Akshardham Temple, Delhi

IMAGE: Vehicles move through smog near the Akshardham temple. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Vehicles move through smog near Anand Vihar, Delhi

IMAGE: Vehicles move through smog near Anand Vihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Dense smog envelops area near Anand Vihar, Delhi

IMAGE: Dense smog envelops the area near Anand Vihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

People jog amid dense smog at India Gate, Delhi

IMAGE: People jog amid dense smog at India Gate. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Akshardham Temple amid smog, Delhi

IMAGE: A view of Akshardham temple amid smog. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Smog covers India Gate and Kartavya Path, Delhi

IMAGE: Smog covers the area around India Gate and Kartavya Path. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Hazy view of Jama Masjid as AQI deteriorates, Old Delhi

IMAGE: A hazy view of Jama Masjid as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

 

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Air QualityAQICentral Pollution Control BoardNew DelhiKartavya Path

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