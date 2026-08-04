Small Nuclear Reactors To Cost About Rs 7,000 Crore

The per-megawatt cost works out to about Rs 27 crore for the BSMR-200 and around Rs 64 crore for the SMR-55.

IMAGE: The Unit III dome and the project site of Tarapur Atomic Power Project (TAPP) near Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The cost of setting up small modular reactors (SMRs) varies widely, ranging from Rs 320 crore for a 5 megawatt thermal (Mwth) High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) meant for green hydrogen applications to Rs 7,000 crore for two units of the 55 megawatt electric (Mwe) SMR-55, Minister of State Jitendra Singh informed Parliament last week.

Between the two, a 220 Mwe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200) is estimated to cost Rs 5,960 crore, the minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions and the Prime Minister's Office, said in a written reply.

He said construction of these reactors is expected to take five to six years after financial approval.

Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, the government plans to develop and operationalise five indigenous SMRs by 2033.

All three reactors are being developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

Key Points India's indigenous SMR projects are estimated to cost between Rs 320 crore and Rs 7,000 crore, depending on reactor type.

The government plans to develop and operationalise five indigenous small modular reactors under the Nuclear Energy Mission by 2033.

The BSMR-200 and SMR-55 will be built at Tarapur, while the HTGCR will demonstrate nuclear-powered green hydrogen production technologies.

Experts say smaller reactors have higher per-megawatt costs because critical safety, control and regulatory infrastructure remains largely unchanged.

Construction of the approved reactor projects is expected to take five to six years after receiving financial approval.

SMR Cost Breakdown

The per-megawatt cost works out to about Rs 27 crore for the BSMR-200 and around Rs 64 crore for the SMR-55.

By comparison, India's 10 fleet-mode 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), sanctioned in 2017, cost about Rs 15 crore per Mw, which would be around Rs 23 crore per Mw at current prices, said Rohit Vijay, associate fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).

"The higher cost per Mw is largely due to the loss of economies of scale.

"Many of the same systems, such as containment, control rooms, safety and security infrastructure, licensing, and regulatory compliance, are required regardless of whether a reactor is 55 Mw or 700 Mw," Vijay said.

Green Hydrogen Reactor

The HTGCR is being developed to demonstrate the use of high-temperature nuclear heat for hydrogen production by coupling the reactor with thermochemical processes.

"BARC has been developing both the Copper-Chlorine (Cu-Cl) and Iodine-Sulphur (I-S) thermochemical cycles for this purpose, which require substantially higher process temperatures than India's current fleet of power reactors can provide," Vijay said.

BSMR-200 Explained

At about 2.4 per cent of the combined estimated cost of the three reactor projects, the HTGCR is best viewed as a technology demonstrator rather than a commercial energy project, Vijay said.

The real economic test, he added, will come when India scales the technology to much larger commercial reactors capable of producing hydrogen at industrial volumes.

Nuclear Energy Mission

All three reactor projects have received in-principle approval for engineering and construction.

Tarapur SMR Project

Tarapur in Maharashtra has been approved by the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) as the site for the BSMR-200 and SMR-55.

The proposal for administrative and financial sanction for the BSMR-200 has also been cleared by the AEC.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff