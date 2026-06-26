Unprecedented Aircraft Crash Shakes Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper

A light sport aircraft has crashed into Beijing's towering Citic Tower, sparking evacuations and raising questions about airspace security in the Chinese capital, which recently implemented strict flight regulations.

Key Points A light sport aircraft crashed into Beijing's 528-meter Citic Tower, the city's tallest skyscraper.

The incident led to immediate evacuations, with debris scattered across the central business district.

The crash occurred despite Beijing's stringent airspace regulations, which recently banned casual recreational flying.

The aircraft was identified as a Sunward SA60L Aurora, with its operator potentially a private pilot training company.

Chinese authorities have not yet commented, and social media posts about the crash were quickly removed.

A light sport aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, the Citic Tower, on Friday, prompting evacuations. It was not immediately clear whether the crash caused any casualties or the number of people on board the aircraft - debris of which were scattered across Beijing's central business district.

The origin of the plane and the circumstances leading to the crash are not known yet. Officials have not yet commented on the incident. Posts about the crash were quickly removed from Chinese social media.

Eyewitness Accounts And Evacuations

Videos posted on social media showed the aircraft striking the upper floors of the 528-metre (1,732 foot) tower, with chunks of wreckage falling onto the surrounding pavement and green space. Additional footage showed occupants being evacuated from the building, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

A woman, identified by her surname Lin, told the Post she had been urgently evacuated from the building at 6pm. "I ran out without my ID card or bag," she said. A bystander who works in a nearby building said he heard a loud noise around 5.40 pm, had not seen the crash.

Investigation And Airspace Regulations

Police cordoned off the roads surrounding the site of the incident and dispersed the crowd. Heavy police presence can be seen around the skyscraper and several ambulances were also seen parked near the building.

Online photos of the wreckage showed the aircraft's registration number was B-12PP, and Flightradar24 records identify the plane as a Sunward SA60L Aurora  a two-seat, single-engine light-sport aircraft made by China's Starair Aircraft Co. One social media post claimed the light sport aircraft was operated by a local company that offers private pilot training, aerial sightseeing and aircraft management. Calls to the company went unanswered on Friday night.

Flying any light sport aircraft in Beijing requires stringent approval from both the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the People's Liberation Army Air Force. Last month, Beijing enacted sweeping regulations on its airspace, effectively banning casual recreational flying and consumer drones. All outdoor flights require prior government and air traffic approval.