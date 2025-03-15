HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Slapped many times, forced to sign papers: Ranya Rao

March 15, 2025 21:48 IST

Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, key accused in the gold smuggling case, has alleged that officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) assaulted her and forced her to sign blank and typed papers.

IMAGE: Actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao. Photograph: @RanyaRao on X

In a letter addressed to the Additional Director General of the DRI in Bengaluru on March 6, Ranya claimed that a false case had been foisted on her.

She stated that she was wrongly accused of carrying more than 14 kg of gold upon her return from Dubai.

 

"Your officers did not permit me to explain that I am innocent in this matter," alleged Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao.

The actress further claimed that from the time she was detained until she was produced before the court, she was slapped in the face 10 to 15 times.

"Despite repeated hitting and slapping, I refused to sign the statement they prepared."

She also alleged that she was forced to sign 50 to 60 typed papers and around 40 blank sheets.

"One of the officers told me, 'If you don't sign, we will expose your father's name and identity, even though we know he is not involved," the model-actor claimed.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of DGP-rank officer K. Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

She has also acted in films, including Maanikya.

The DRI had earlier stated in a press release that gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following searches at her residence, officials also recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
