Slain BSP chief's wife gets ticket as AIADMK names final candidates

The AIADMK has announced its final list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, setting the stage for key contests against DMK heavyweights and solidifying its alliance strategy.

IMAGE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections campaign at Alandur constituency, in Chennai, March 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Key AIADMK candidates will face off against DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and M K Stalin.

AIADMK is contesting 167 seats in alliance with BJP, AMMK and PMK.

Allies will contest on AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol in several constituencies.

Porkodi Armstrong, wife of slain BSP leader, is among the AIADMK candidates.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday released the third and final list of its candidates for the April 23 assembly election in Tamil Nadu, fielding its nominees for the Chennai City constituencies.

Porkodi Armstrong, wife of slain Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party chief K Armstrong is among those whom AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami fielded from city segments.

Palaniswami named senior leader Aadhi Rajaram to contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, where he will be taking on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Youth Wing chief and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira will seek their electoral prospects from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar constituencies, respectively.

S Santhana Krishnan has been fielded from Kolathur to take on Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in the latter's home constituency.

Single-phase elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly, which has 234 seats, will be held on April 23. AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state and the constituents include Bharatiya Janata Party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The AIADMK's third and final list comprises 17 candidates, and the party has already announced 150 candidates in two phases, thus taking the total seats that it would contest to 167.

The Indiya Jananayaka Katchi, an AIADMK ally, has announced that its candidates Venkatesan and Saranya Anbazhagan would contest on the AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol from Pallavaram and Kunnam constituencies respectively.

Another ally, the Puthiya Needhi Katchi said it would contest on the AIADMK's poll symbol from Madurai Central where film maker Sundar C has been nominated. While Puratchi Bharatham party (candidate Poovai Jagan Moorthy) will join the poll fray from Kilvaithinankuppam (SC) constituency, Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam (R V Bharathan) will contest from Mannachanallur on the Two Leaves symbol.

Initially, the main opposition party had announced to contest from 169 seats but has since released the nominees' names for 167 constituencies and five other seats will be contested on its poll symbol by its allies.

Porkodi, wife of slain BSP leader Armstrong, has been nominated from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (SC), Virugai V N Ravi from Virugambakkam, R Mano from Royapuram, B Sathyanarayanan from T Nagar, Abhishek Rangasamy from Egmore (Reserved), S Saravanan from Alandur, and former MLA K P Kandan from Sholinganallur constituency.