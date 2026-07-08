Cosmoserve Mission to Test Space Debris Tech

Mission Embrace aims to perform the world's first in-orbit demonstration of soft robotic capture for future active debris removal missions.

IMAGE: Computer-generated illustration of the Reviver spacecraft designed for active debris removal. Photographs: Kind courtesy cosmoserve.space

Skyroot Aerospace is preparing to launch India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1.

Among its payloads is a technology demonstrator from Cosmoserve Space that aims to mark a milestone in active debris removal (ADR) by testing a potential long-term solution to the growing problem of satellite debris in orbit.

Cosmoserve, an Indian startup developing ADR technologies, on Tuesday announced Mission Embrace, its first orbital technology demonstration.

The mission will fly aboard Skyroot's maiden orbital launch, Mission Aagaman, during the approved launch window between July 12 and August 4.

It will attempt what the company says is the world's first demonstration of soft robotic capture in orbit.

Key Points Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 mission will carry Cosmoserve Space's Mission Embrace technology demonstrator during the July 12 to August 4 launch window.

Cosmoserve is developing a dual-spacecraft system designed to capture and remove defunct satellites at significantly lower costs than existing solutions.

The startup developed its flight-ready soft robotic capture hardware in just four months despite being incorporated less than one year ago.

The technology passed multiple engineering reviews and supports India's growing private space ecosystem focused on orbital sustainability and servicing.

IMAGE: The illustration shows a multifunctional 'Reviver' spacecraft capable of servicing end-of-life satellites and capturing orbital debris to help keep space safe for future missions.

Active Debris Removal Push

Cosmoserve is developing technologies to address one of spaceflight's most pressing challenges: the growing number of defunct satellites and debris objects orbiting Earth.

With thousands of inactive satellites and debris fragments already in orbit, and many more expected as satellite constellations expand, ADR is emerging as a key capability for ensuring long-term orbital sustainability.

The company's core offering is a dual-spacecraft system in which a robotic servicer spacecraft captures and removes defunct satellites at roughly one-tenth the cost of comparable solutions, according to the company.

Soft Robotic Capture Test

"Mission Embrace forms part of India's first private orbital launch carrying satellite payloads while also attempting the world's first demonstration of soft robotic capture in orbit," said Chiranjeevi Phanindra, founder and chief executive officer, Cosmoserve Space.

"We developed this technology from concept to flight-ready hardware in just four months within a company that is less than a year old, without compromising engineering rigour," Phanindra added.

At the heart of the system is Cosmoserve's soft robotic capture mechanism, a compliant technology designed to latch onto unprepared and non-cooperative objects in orbit, such as defunct satellites.

Mission Embrace will validate the capture technology in space for the first time, according to the company, marking a key step in its broader debris-removal road map.

"Through this mission with Skyroot, we are demonstrating how rapidly India's private space ecosystem can innovate through collaboration," Phanindra added.

"Mission Embrace is an important milestone in advancing technologies that will enable orbital sustainability and space debris removal," Phanindra explained.

India's Private Space Milestone

The development timeline behind Mission Embrace is also extraordinary.

The soft robotic capture technology progressed from concept to flight-ready hardware in four months.

Cosmoserve was incorporated less than a year ago, and already has a payload on the launch pad, placing it among the fastest companies to progress from founding to flight, according to the company.

Development followed a structured engineering and review process overseen by an independent committee comprising former Indian Space Research Organisation scientists and industry veterans.

The technology underwent a system concept review, preliminary design review, critical design review, and flight readiness review before being cleared for launch.

Mission Embrace is the first step in Cosmoserve's long-term plan to develop scalable technologies for active debris removal and in-orbit servicing.

With satellite constellations expanding and orbital congestion increasing, technologies capable of capturing and removing defunct spacecraft are expected to play an increasingly important role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of space operations.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff