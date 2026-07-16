Vikram-1, India's first privately-built orbital rocket, to lift off on July 18

Skyroot Aerospace is gearing up for a historic moment as its Vikram-1 orbital-class rocket prepares for its maiden test flight on July 18, heralding a new era for India's private space sector in the global launch business.

IMAGE: Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 orbital class rocket. Photograph: Courtesy, @SkyrootA/X

Key Points Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 orbital-class rocket is scheduled for its maiden test flight on July 18 from SDSC-SHAR.

This mission, 'Aagaman', signifies the entry of India's private sector into the global satellite launch market.

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage vehicle designed to carry small satellites up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit.

The test flight will carry technology demonstration payloads and aims to gather valuable in-flight data for future improvements.

The launch follows Skyroot's successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S in November 2022, marking its second mission.

Skyroot Aerospace's maiden test flight of Vikram-1 is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad at SDSC-SHAR on July 18 at 11.30 am.

This will be the first time an orbital-class rocket, fully designed and developed by a private player, will attempt to fly from Indian soil.

The concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1's ascent and impact corridor for launch day, Skyroot said in a release on Thursday.

Mission Aagaman: India's Private Space Leap

The Mission Aagaman launch marks the arrival of India's private sector in the global launch business.

"We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence. We are excited to see this through," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.

Vikram-1 will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds' artwork "Cosmic Bloom" and a micro-art piece, the release said.

Addressing Small Satellite Demand

"The small satellite launch market is deeply constrained on the supply side.

"At the same time, the demand for services enabled by satellites in space will only continue to grow, and that is where Skyroot's opportunity lies.

"The clearance of Vikram-1 for flight following rigorous testing is a defining milestone in India's space journey.

"This first test flight marks the beginning of Skyroot's aspiration to open space for all," Chandana said.

Mission Aagaman marks Skyroot's second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022.

Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder and COO, Skyroot Aerospace, said what Skyroot is aiming to do on July 18 is bigger than a single launch and it represents the hopes and hard work of around 1,000 people, the contributions of over 400 suppliers, and nearly 3,000 days of resolve to build a global offering from India.

Future of Indian Space Launches

The test flight would show how every technology the company has developed over the years performs in real-world conditions.

With the in-flight data gathered from this mission, the company will return to the shop floor to learn, improve, and build further, he said.

The test flight is the first step towards creating a reliable, on-demand launch company for the world from India, he said.

All stages of Skyroot's Vikram-1 have been successfully integrated and stacked on the launch pad.

Following which, the final integrated checks of the vehicle on the launch pad from Skyroot's launch control centre have been completed along with the interface checks with all the telemetry ground stations and tracking radars, the release said.

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.

Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), its first test flight is targeting a 450 km orbit at 60Â° inclination, it added.