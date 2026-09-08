SKM ends dharna after Punjab govt's assurance on key demands

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has concluded its significant protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border after the Punjab government provided written assurances to convene an assembly session within a month to address critical farmer demands regarding water, agriculture, and loan issues.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) ended its dharna at the Chandigarh-Mohali border following government assurances.

Punjab government committed to convening an assembly session within a month to address farmer demands.

Resolutions will be passed on reconsidering old water agreements, repealing parts of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, and withdrawing the Seed Bill, 2025.

A One-Time Settlement (OTS) policy for farmer loans and timely clearance of sugarcane dues are also promised.

Farmers' major demands included MSP based on C2+50% formula, debt waiver, and withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday ended its dharna at the Chandigarh-Mohali border point following an assurance from the Punjab government that it will convene a session of the state assembly within a month to take up issues concerning river waters and agriculture.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian visited the protest site and gave assurance regarding the demands of the SKM.

Farmers under the banner of the SKM began their protest on September 1 in support of various demands. Farmers from across the state, who came in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, had assembled at the Chandigarh-Mohali border point for their protest.

Government's Written Assurances To Farmers

In a written assurance to farmers, Khudian said the state government will convene a session of the state Assembly within a month to pass resolutions seeking reconsideration of old water agreements, repeal of certain provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act and withdrawal of the Seed Bill, 2025, among other issues.

The assembly will pass a resolution urging the Centre to reconsider agreements relating to Punjab's waters that are unconstitutional, said Khudian.

The agreements more than 25 years old should also be cancelled and reconsidered, Khudian read out the written statement at the protest site.

The government will also move a resolution, seeking repeal of certain Sections of the Punjab Reorganisation Act and send it to the Centre, while another resolution will seek repeal of the Dam Safety Act, as per the statement.

A resolution seeking withdrawal of the Seed Bill, 2025, will also be passed by the assembly and forwarded to the central government, it said.

Addressing Loan And Sugarcane Issues

On farmers' loan-related demands, a One-Time Settlement (OTS) policy would be formulated for repayment of loans involving cooperative banks and credit societies.

The policy would be framed after consultations with all political parties in the Punjab assembly, according to the statement.

A committee will be constituted to examine the issue and submit its recommendations, following which further action will be taken on the basis of its report.

On sugarcane-related issues, it was assured that outstanding dues of private sugar mills would be cleared in a time-bound manner.

Besides, the 'One Window, One Payment' system followed in cooperative sugar mills would also be implemented in private sugar mills, according to the statement.

Other Key Demands Of Protesting Farmers

The government further said a committee would be constituted to examine all other pending demands of the farmers. Farmer leaders would nominate their representatives to the committee, while the government would include senior officials.

Among major demands, farmers were pressing for fixing minimum support price on the basis of C2 plus 50 per cent formula for agricultural produce and debt waiver for farmers and farm labourers.

They were also opposing the proposed India-US trade deal, claiming it is against the interests of agriculture and the national interest.

They are also demanding the withdrawal of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, claiming it would lead to the complete privatisation of the electricity sector.

They also demand the withdrawal of the proposed Seed Bill, 2025, claiming that it seeks to weaken the rights of states in matters relating to seed research, development and other activities and strengthen the policy of centralization.