RSS body urges Centre to deny licence to Musk's Starlink

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has formally requested the Indian government to block Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband services, citing critical national security concerns regarding data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

IMAGE: Members of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch hold placards and raise slogans during a protest against satellite-based internet service Starlink, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo



Key Points The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday urged the Centre to deny Starlink permission for commercial satellite broadband services in India due to national security concerns.

SJM highlighted that Starlink's laser-based satellite links could allow data to bypass Indian gateways, making monitoring difficult during security emergencies.

The organisation alleged that Elon Musk has not committed to meeting India's regulatory requirements for restricting services at the government's behest.

SJM expressed concerns about hostile actors potentially using satellite internet and argued that India's existing networks are affordable and controllable.

The Manch believes denying Starlink a licence will encourage indigenous satellite broadband development, offering cheaper and secure alternatives.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday urged the Centre to deny permission to Elon Musk-owned Starlink to launch commercial satellite broadband services in India, citing national security concerns and alleging that its technology poses challenges to meeting India's regulatory requirements.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a demonstration against Starlink at the Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated organisation said the company's use of laser-based satellite links to transmit data directly between satellites raises concerns about Indian internet traffic bypassing domestic gateways during security-related emergencies.

"The government is examining this system to ensure that data cannot bypass Indian gateways during security-related emergencies. A key regulatory condition is that Starlink must be able to precisely restrict its services at the government's behest; however, Starlink has not committed to meet this requirement, or its technology may not permit it," SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan wrote in the memorandum.

Concerns Over Data Sovereignty

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) alleged that instead of responding to clarifications sought by the Centre on national security grounds, Musk has indirectly levelled allegations against Indian businesses and the government.

"It appears that Starlink is perhaps not prepared to meet those specific requirements. Consequently, it seems Elon Musk is either attempting to secure the licence by creating public pressure against the government or is making these statements out of frustration," Mahajan said.

The SJM also claimed that Starlink's inter-satellite laser links could allow data to bypass Indian gateways and travel through foreign infrastructure, potentially making lawful monitoring and enforcement more difficult.

Law And Order Implications

"Currently, India is grappling with various law-and-order challenges. In such situations, internet-based social media often fuels rumours and anti-national narratives. Disrupting internet services frequently becomes essential to maintain law and order during instances of separatism, terrorism, riots, protests and similar events," Mahajan said.

The SJM also expressed concerns over the possible use of satellite internet by hostile actors, smugglers and insurgent groups to communicate beyond conventional telecom networks.

Advocating Indigenous Solutions

Arguing that India's existing mobile and broadband networks offer services at affordable rates and can be restricted in specific areas when required, the SJM said the domestic telecom operators have also been cooperating with security and investigating agencies.

The concerns over Starlink should be examined in the context of experiences in countries such as Ukraine, Iran, Russia, China and Taiwan, it said.

The SJM also said that Starlink's failure to secure a licence over national security concerns will not prevent India from developing its own satellite-based internet services.

"If Elon Musk's Starlink fails to get a licence as it is unable to address the Indian government's security concerns, it does not mean India will not be able to provide satellite-based internet services.

"In fact, even if there is a slight delay in launching indigenous satellite-based internet services, we would still be able to offer services at rates far cheaper than Starlink while ensuring national security," Mahajan claimed.

Promoting Domestic Technology

The SJM said India has made significant progress in space technology through its satellite communication capabilities and various space missions, while government policies are encouraging greater private-sector participation in the sector.

Indigenous satellite broadband services can eventually provide affordable connectivity to remote areas while addressing national security requirements, the SJM said.

It also argued that denying Starlink a licence will encourage the development of domestic technology, saying India is entitled to take such a step on security grounds.

"The SJM urges the government to block permission for Starlink to roll out its commercial satellite broadband services. The SJM is of the firm belief that blocking Starlink would send a message to trade partners like the US: if they have the audacity to arbitrarily restrict Indian imports – such as handicraft products – by imposing high tariffs in the name of national security, India is certainly within its rights to block Starlink based on its genuine national security concerns," Mahajan said."