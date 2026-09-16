Swadeshi Jagran Manch Calls For Government To Reconsider UPI Transaction Fee

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate, is strongly advocating for the Indian government to reconsider its decision to impose a merchant discount rate on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, citing that the move is unwarranted by actual costs and could undermine a significant national achievement.

Key Points Swadeshi Jagran Manch urges government to reconsider Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000.

The government introduced a 0.4% fee on merchant transfers above Rs 2,000, effective October 15, while keeping person-to-person payments free.

SJM argues banks have not demanded MDR, as UPI has reduced their operational costs by decreasing the need for physical infrastructure like ATMs.

Concerns from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) regarding zero-MDR should not influence India's policy, according to SJM.

SJM believes the amount involved in the fee is not significant enough to justify the imposition of MDR, calling the move "most unfortunate".

The RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Wednesday said the government should reconsider any proposal to impose a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, arguing that the move is not warranted by the costs involved.

The remarks come a day after the government introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15 while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding, "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments."

Also, individuals will continue to have "unlimited free usage, with no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free UPI transactions", it said.

The carefully calibrated move signalled the end of an era for the world's largest real-time payments system even as the government tried to avoid alarming the hundreds of millions of daily users.

Why SJM Opposes UPI MDR

SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said banks have not demanded the imposition of MDR on UPI transactions and added that the digital payment system has in fact, helped reduce their transaction costs by lowering the need for physical infrastructure such as ATMs.

"No bank has demanded MDR on UPI. In fact, UPI has reduced the transaction costs of banks. So many ATMs have closed down because they are no longer required, and banks should be happy with the zero-MDR system," Mahajan told PTI.

He said expenses related to cybersecurity and other such aspects could not be cited as a justification for imposing MDR on UPI transactions.

"Cybersecurity and other such expenses are part of the banks' own operations. These are not costs that can be attributed to UPI and used as a justification for imposing MDR," he said.

International Pressure And Policy Implications

Referring to concerns raised by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) over the zero-MDR regime for UPI, Mahajan said this gives all the more reason for the government not to alter the existing system, because the concern is due to the fact that their card companies like Visa and Mastercard have lost hugely to UPI, and India has started saving a huge amount of foreign exchange outgo by these card companies.

"It should not be done because of pressure or concerns raised in such reports. The government should factor in all these things before taking any decision," he said.

Mahajan said the government should rethink any move to introduce MDR on UPI transactions, noting that the amount involved is not significant enough to justify such a step.

"The amount involved is not so large that there should be so much of a scramble to impose MDR. The government needs to rethink the decision after considering all these factors," he said.

Separately, in a post on X, Mahajan called the move "most unfortunate".

"UPI transaction fee is most unfortunate. It's demeaning an achievement of Bharat, which has global appeal. Policy makers have failed to factor in reduced logistic cost due to UPI, making Bharat more competitive," he wrote on X.

The move has invited sharp criticism from the opposition parties.