Siya's family pressured her into marriage: Ketan's family

The family of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, allegedly murdered by his fiancée and her lover, is demanding justice and a speedy trial.

IMAGE: Ketan Agarwal's family members and friends hold a candlelight march at Pimpri-Chinchwad to pay tribute to him, in Pune. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Ketan Agarwal's family and community held a candlelight march demanding justice for his alleged murder.

Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are alleged to have pushed Ketan off Lohagad Fort.

The family seeks capital punishment for the accused and investigation into Siya Goyal's family's role.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a speedy investigation and appointed Ujjwal Nikam as public prosecutor.

Ketan's father urged witnesses present at Lohagad Fort to come forward and assist the police.

The visibly frail grandfather of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to his death at Lohagad Fort by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, joined a candlelight march on Saturday seeking justice for the victim.

"We have been betrayed by our own people, whom we had known for several years," said Devichand Agarwal at a housing society in Gahunje on the outskirts of Pune, where a large number of people had gathered for a candlelight march.

Ketan Agarwal's family members, friends and residents of the Belmondo Society participated in the event and demanded justice, even as Siya Goyal's parents and brother were questioned by the Pune Rural police for more than 10 hours.

Family's Plea For Justice

Devichand Agarwal said he believed Siya Goyal's family had pressured her into agreeing to marry Ketan Agarwal.

"We want the police to investigate everyone responsible for this wedding. These two accused, Siya and Chetan, should be awarded capital punishment," he said while breaking down.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the family of a speedy investigation and justice.

The victim's mother also sought justice, demanding capital punishment for the accused duo, as well as action against Siya Goyal's family members.

Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal said the family wanted nothing but justice.

"We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son," he said.

The father said many people were present at Lohgad Fort on the day of the incident and appealed to them to come forward.

"Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," he said.

The father thanked the CM for accepting their demand for a speedy trial and appointment of Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor.

Details of the Alleged Crime

Siya (20) and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), are accused of pushing Ketan (25) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18.

According to police, Siya and Ketan were set to tie the knot in November, but she did not want to marry him, prompting her and Chetan to hatch a conspiracy to eliminate him.