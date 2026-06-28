Siya Goyal taken to Lohagad Fort to recreate crime scene

Pune Police are conducting a crucial crime scene reconstruction at Lohagad Fort with Siya Goyal, the primary accused in the alleged murder of her fiance Ketan Agarwal, to unravel the exact sequence of events.

IMAGE: Police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort for crime scene recreation on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Siya Goyal, accused in her fiance Ketan Agarwal's murder, was taken to Lohagad Fort for crime scene reconstruction.

Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are alleged to have pushed Agarwal to his death from the fort on June 18.

The reconstruction aims to verify the accused's claims and the exact sequence of events at Lohagad Fort.

Siya Goyal reportedly confessed to plotting the murder with Chaudhary to avoid marrying Agarwal.

Police are investigating the planning, movements, digital footprint, and motive behind the alleged crime.

Police on Sunday took Siya Goyal, an accused in the alleged murder of her fiance and Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, to the Lohagad Fort for the reconstruction of the crime scene, an official said.

According to the police, the exercise is aimed at recreating the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident, when Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from the fort by Siya (20) and her 'lover', Chetan Chaudhary (22).

Unravelling The Lohagad Fort Murder Plot

"Siya was taken to the spot at Lohagad Fort from where she, along with Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly pushed Agarwal to death. Chetan will be taken to the fort separately," a senior official of the Pune rural police said.

During the crime scene recreation, the accused's claims about how and from where Agarwal was pushed off will be verified, he added.

Goyal and Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district.

Siya has allegedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence plotted with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to the family.

Investigators are probing various aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police official said.