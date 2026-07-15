Siya Goyal family's spice shop shut over food safety breach

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has ordered the closure of a Pune spice and dry fruits shop, owned by the family of Siya Goyal, an accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, following significant violations of food safety regulations.

IMAGE: Accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case Siya Goyal being taken to court from Vadgaon Maval Police Station, in Lonavala. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Maharashtra FDA issued a stop-business notice to a Pune spice shop.

The shop is owned by the family of Siya Goyal, an accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

FDA inspection found violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, including suspected adulteration and labelling issues.

A stock of 4,172 kg of products, valued at Rs 8.14 lakh, was seized.

Siya Goyal is accused of pushing her fiance off a cliff, leading to his death.

Maharashtra's food regulator has issued a notice to a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, an accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, asking it to stop business operations over alleged violation of certain norms, officials said on Wednesday.

The shop is operated by M/s BG Goyal and Company, a firm owned by the family of Siya Goyal (20) who is currently in jail, and is located at Market Yard in the heart of Pune city, sources said.

FDA Inspection Uncovers Violations

The shop has been asked to stop business operations until further orders following an inspection at the premises by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the officials.

According to the FDA, its officials inspected the establishment and collected four samples of food products, including turmeric powder of 'Sant' and 'Sadhu' brands, sesame seeds and soybean chunks.

A stock of 4,172 kg of these products, valued at Rs 8.14 lakh, was seized during the inspection due to suspected contravention in labelling and possible adulteration, the FDA said.

Regulatory Action And Murder Case Link

The action was taken after the firm was found to have not complied with certain mandatory provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, said the regulatory authority.

The FDA also stated that the establishment had failed to make necessary corrections in its licence details.

"Considering the violations, a notice has been issued directing the firm to stop its business activities until further orders," an official said.

Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing her fiance Agarwal (25) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 during a trek, leading to his death.