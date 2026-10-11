New Case Filed Against Granite Businessman In Ongoing Minor Abuse Investigation

Chennai police have registered a sixth case against granite businessman Gem Veeramani, intensifying the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls and leading to further arrests of accomplices.

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Key Points A sixth case was registered against granite businessman Gem Veeramani on October 10, based on statements from two minor girls.

Veeramani now faces a total of six pending cases concerning sexual violence committed against 10 minor girls.

Police conducted a search at Veeramani's residence, which is noted as a location where crimes occurred.

Veeramani and his accomplices, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were initially arrested on August 29.

Three drivers, Lazar, Parthiban, and Babu, were arrested on October 5 for allegedly bringing minor girls to the accused and facilitating the sexual abuse.

A sixth case has been registered against granite businessman Gem Veeramani in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Details And Arrests

The fresh case was registered on October 10 and taken up for investigation based on the statements of two minor girls, they said.

With this addition, Veeramani now has a total of six pending cases against him. Police action has been taken concerning sexual violence committed against 10 minor girls so far.

Police said they also conducted a search at the residence of the accused, which is noted as a location where crimes occurred.

Veeramani and his accomplices, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were initially arrested on August 29.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police based on video evidence found on a previously recovered pen drive. Veeramani and Shanthi were formally arrested in another related case on October 8, and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

The investigation has led to a series of subsequent arrests of individuals accused of aiding the businessman. On September 22, a man named Ganesan was arrested and remanded to Puzhal Central Prison for possessing another related video and failing to alert the authorities.

Following this, three drivers-- Lazar, Parthiban, and Babu -- were arrested and imprisoned on October 5, for allegedly bringing minor girls to the accused and facilitating the sexual abuse.