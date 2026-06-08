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Six workers killed in molten iron spill at Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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June 08, 2026 19:37 IST

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A tragic industrial accident at the Vizag Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam has claimed the lives of at least six workers after a molten iron spill, prompting immediate rescue operations and a high-level response.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The fatalities occurred when extremely hot molten iron, estimated at 1,600 degrees Celsius, spilt from a crane bucket.
  • Four bodies have been identified and reached the steel plant's general hospital, with rescue operations ongoing.
  • Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow and directed coordinated relief efforts.

At least six workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed in Visakhapatnam on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

According to the information shared with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav by Visakhapatnam district health officials, till 6.30 pm on Monday, the dead bodies of four people out of the six dead have reached the steel plant's general hospital.

"A total of six casualties reported to the steel plant's general hospital," an official press release said.

 

Earlier, an official said five bodies have been recovered so far, indicating that the toll could rise. "We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered," the official told PTI.

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane. Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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