A shocking video of a Class 9 student being assaulted in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has led to the suspension of six students and a comprehensive investigation into school management and campus irregularities.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Six students have been suspended from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Reckong Peo, after a video showing a Class 9 student being assaulted surfaced on Saturday.

The incident, involving five-six Class XI and XII boys, reportedly occurred in September, with the video going viral on Thursday.

Authorities have issued a show-cause notice to the school principal and are investigating the role of school management, teachers, and wardens.

An inquiry is also underway into students carrying mobile phones and leaving the campus without permission, revealing other irregularities.

Police are awaiting committee findings because the students involved in the assault are minors.

Six students have been suspended after a video showing a Class 9 student being assaulted in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Reckong Peo, in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district surfaced, officials said on Saturday.

Administrative Action Initiated

The administration issued a show-cause notice to the school principal, and the role of the school management and the responsibility of teachers and wardens on duty at the time of the incident are also being examined, said Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Sonakshi Tomar.

Teams from the Education Department and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited the school to conduct a preliminary inquiry and a detailed investigation is underway, she said. She added that the victim and his parents are being counselled.

Details Of The Assault And Viral Video

The incident, in which five-six boys of class XI and XII are seen assaulting the victim, reportedly took place in September but the video went viral on Thursday.

The administration is also investigating how students were allowed to carry mobile phones onto school premises. Some other irregularities have also come to light, including students leaving the school campus without permission, officials added.

The purported video shows the student being kicked and punched. He is first forced onto a bed and then thrown to the floor. The attackers are also heard hurling abuses and issuing threats.

Ongoing Probe And Police Involvement

Sources said the victim had allegedly been involved in a fight with another student a few days earlier. However, the reasons behind the assault are being probed.

Superintendent of Police Sushil Sharma said that police are awaiting the committee's findings because the students involved in the assault are minors.