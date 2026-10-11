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Violent Clash In Araria: STF Personnel Injured During Drug Smuggler Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 20:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Six STF personnel sustained injuries in a violent confrontation with suspected drug smugglers during a raid in Bihar's Araria district on Sunday, leading to three arrests and an ongoing investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Six STF personnel were injured in a clash with suspected drug smugglers on Sunday in Araria, Bihar.
  • Three smugglers, Dayanand Sah, Rajkumar Sah, and Zulfiqar, were arrested, while one escaped.
  • The incident occurred near the Thalha canal during a raid to recover smack, following an arrest in Katihar.
  • Suspected smugglers attacked the STF team with sticks, batons, and iron rods, vandalising two vehicles.
  • Around 10 rounds were allegedly fired from both sides during the confrontation.

Six STF personnel were injured in a clash with suspected drug smugglers during a raid in Bihar's Araria district on Sunday, officials said.

Police Attacked During Raid

Three smugglers, Dayanand Sah, Rajkumar Sah and Zulfiqar, were arrested, while a fourth suspect escaped, they said.

 

The incident occurred near the Thalha canal along the Narpatganj highway, when the team reached the Khaira Gadhia area to recover smack following the interrogation of a smuggler arrested in Katihar, they said.

Araria SP Jitendra Kumar said a detailed investigation was underway, asserting that those involved in the attack would not be spared.

The STF had detained two suspects from Deviganj and proceeded to the highway for the recovery of smack when suspected smugglers allegedly attacked them with sticks, batons and iron rods, police said.

Two vehicles of the team were vandalised, and around 10 rounds were allegedly fired from both sides, they added.

The injured personnel were undergoing treatment at Araria Sadar Hospital.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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