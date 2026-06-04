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Vijayapura Massacre: Main Accused Appugouda Patil Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 16:13 IST

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Authorities have arrested six more individuals, including the main accused Appugouda Patil, bringing the total to 18 arrests in connection with the brutal Vijayapura land dispute massacre that claimed six lives.

Key Points

  • Six additional arrests, including main accused Appugouda Patil, made in Vijayapura mass murder case.
  • Total arrests now stand at 18 in connection with the Govindapura village land dispute massacre.
  • The gruesome incident on May 29 resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including Chandrakant Nirale and his sons.
  • Police continue their search for more individuals involved in the Vijayapura murder.

Six more people, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the murder of six people in Vijayapura district on May 29 over land dispute.

Vijayapura Murder Case: Main Accused Arrested

With this, 18 people have been arrested so far in connection with the shocking incident in Govindapura village in Chadachana Taluk of the district. According to police, the main accused Appugouda Patil was among those arrested on Wednesday.

 

A gruesome massacre took place in Govindapura on May 29 over a land dispute. Chandrakant Nirale, his sons Samarth and Rahul Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale and Shabbir Attar Bikar were among those murdered.

On June 1, 12 accused, including a key accused Kallanagouda Patil, were arrested. Six people were arrested on Wednesday after the roles of more accused came to light during the investigation. The police produced the arrested accused in court after their medical examination. According to police sources, they are in look out for a few more people.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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