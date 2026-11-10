Motorcycle Collision Leads To Community Clash In Dewas

A motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district sparked a community clash on Tuesday, leaving six people injured and prompting a police investigation into the incident.

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Key Points Six individuals sustained injuries in a clash between two community groups in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The dispute originated from a motorcycle collision that occurred on Monday evening, escalating over vehicle repair costs.

Police have registered cases based on complaints from both sides and are examining videos to identify those involved in the clash.

Authorities have appealed to members of both communities to maintain peace and harmony in the area.

Six people were injured in a clash between two groups from different communities following a motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Tuesday, police said.

Police Investigate Dewas Clash

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Babita Bamnia said two motorcycle riders collided in the Barotha area on Monday evening. On Tuesday, one group asked the other to pay for the repair of its damaged vehicle, leading to a clash.

"Five or six people from both sides were injured in the dispute. The situation is normal at present," she said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and took members of both groups to the police station, Bamnia said.

Cases were registered on complaints from both sides, and appropriate legal action was being taken, she added.

The DySP said police were identifying the accused by examining videos of the clash.

Another police officer said no one sustained serious injuries.

Police appealed to members of both communities to maintain harmony.